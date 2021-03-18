The City of McComb has been ordered to pay the family of a man who died in police custody more than $500,000, according to a default judgment issued against the city in Pike County Circuit Court after the city failed to offer a defense in the case.
Circuit Judge Mike Taylor issued the order against the city on Jan. 12, exactly a year after Stephanie Barnes filed a lawsuit against the city alleging her son Demarcus Brown bled to death after police denied him access to medical care after he was shot.
Taylor’s ruling specifies the city owes $500,000 with an annual interest rate of 8%.
Brown died Aug. 8, 2019, after police responded to a shooting at the intersection of North Locust Street and Avenue F Extension.
Police found Brown lying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound, handcuffed him and refused him first aid as they worked the scene, according to Barnes’ lawsuit.
“Furthermore, the police did not allow the paramedics to enter the area under the guise of securing a crime scene — while Mr. Brown struggled for dear life and bled out,” according to the lawsuit, which represents one side of a legal argument. “Sadly, this was done while civilians had to stand by and watch — and record — Mr. Brown die.”
Court documents also revealed Barnes submitted medical records that confirmed Brown’s cause of death was the gunshot wound, with a secondary cause being exsanguination, meaning he bled to death.
The city was served notice of a hearing and failed to show, despite a state process server personally delivering notice to the McComb city clerk on Aug. 13, according to court documents.
That led Barnes to file for a default judgement in September. A hearing was set in October and the city was served notice of the hearing but did not show.
“The defendant (the city) failed to timely file an answer or otherwise defend as to plaintiff’s complaint, or serve a copy of any answer or other defense,” Taylor’s order granting the default judgment reads.
City officials refused to discuss the case. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said city board attorney Angela Cockerham was still working on the matter. The city had not filed an appeal within the 30-day deadline to do so, court officials said.
Welcome to the discussion.
