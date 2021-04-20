A gunshot wound sent a McComb man to the emergency room Monday morning.
Jamichael Knox, 22, told police he was shot once in the back around 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Magnolia Street.
His wound was not life-threatening, and he was in stable condition when police interviewed him, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
Knox told police he didn’t know who shot him or what type of gun was used and didn’t tell them anything about how the shooting happened, Carter said.
Knox was being treated at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center on Monday.
Vehicles burglarized at bar
In another case, three vehicles were broken into at Buddy’s bar around 11:40 p.m. Friday.
A 9mm handgun, a concealed carry holster and $4,000 were taken from a safe inside the console of a 2020 Chevy Silverado, the front driver’s side window of which had been broken with a rock.
When Hunter Franklin, the truck’s owner, re-entered the bar after giving his report to police, he realized his wallet he’d left inside the bar was gone, along with $720 inside it, Carter said.
A 2018 GMC Sierra, the front passenger’s side window of which had been broken with a rock, and an unlocked 2013 Nissan Rogue were broken into as well, Carter said.
Nothing was taken from those two vehicles, but items inside had been thrown around.
In another case, police arrested Exzavious Lamont Garner, 37, of McComb, Saturday night.
Garner was arrested without incident and charged with felony possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on South Magnolia Street, Carter said.
Garner was arraigned in McComb Municipal Court Monday, his bond set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing will be held April 28.
