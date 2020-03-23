Sanderson Farms reports case of virus

By Gabriel Perry
A worker at Sanderson Farms’ Pike County processing plant has tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials announced Monday, as the number of confirmed cases continued to rise in the area over the weekend.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide climbed to 249 Monday morning, an increase of 42 from Sunday.
Pike County confirmed a case Sunday and another Monday, bringing the local total to four, the same as Lincoln County.
Amite County was the only area county without confirmed case as of Monday morning.
Sanderson Farms said in a statement that the infected employee’s work area is limited to one processing table, and the company identified six others who could be at risk of exposure to the virus. All seven were sent home to quarantine with pay, Sanderson Farms chairman and CEO Joe F. Sanderson Jr. said.
The company’s local facilities were cleaned over the weekend, and employees at the McComb plant were notified about the case. Sanderson said the company will follow all guidance handed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local and state health departments.
Otherwise, “all of our locations, including McComb, continue normal operations,” he said.
The company implemented a site infection control plan at all of its facilities that includes training for company health officials to identify and screen employees who have symptoms of the virus. But for now, it’s business as usual.
“There are no known indications that novel coronavirus can be transmitted through food,” Sanderson said. “Our first and most important priority is the health and well-being of our employees, and we continue to take precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of illness.
“We are actively monitoring this evolving situation to ensure we are operating in the safest manner possible,” Sanderson said.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley reiterated his request that all restaurants, bars and retail establishments voluntarily close or restrict the number of customers to 10 or fewer and to encourage take-out or delivery services.
The mayor also called for all gyms and event centers to close and private gatherings to cease and all churches to consider canceling services.
The Mississippi State Department of Health recommended Friday that all restaurants and bars suspend dine-in service, consistent with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and food marts are not affected by the recommendation.
The McComb School District, joining similar moves by North Pike and South Pike school districts, made review packets for grades K-8 available Monday morning. The packets are also available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Otken Elementary and Higgins Middle School. Review packets for grades 9-12 are available for pickup 1 to 3 p.m. today at the high school. Extended pick-up hours for review packets for grades K-12 are available from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the high school.
The results of the first positive test conducted at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center were received and published on Facebook on Saturday evening, hospital officials confirmed.
“Today, we saw our first ‘positive’ hospital screen for SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease,” SMRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said on Facebook. “Like many others that become infected with this coronavirus, our patient developed a respiratory infection that required treatment within the hospital, but is now recovering at home, following standard isolation precautions.”
The hospital opened a drive-through testing and outdoor triage center outside of the emergency room on Marion Avenue and a “cough and fever” clinic at 1506 Harrison Ave.
The drive-through “cough and fever” clinic brings patients through three checkpoints where they are asked for their state identification and insurance card, if available, and a phone number.
Patients are directed to another area for screening and possible testing. Those who exhibit symptoms and test negative for influenza or strep throat are tested for COVID-19. Patients are then assigned a parking spot to wait for results and further instruction from medical staff.
The clinic opened Saturday and runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Confirmed cases across southwest Mississippi continued to rise Monday morning, with Lawrence County reporting two, Lincoln County reporting four, Walthall County reporting two and Wilkinson County reporting three. State health officials said 1,392 people have been tested by state labs.
Mississippi cases appear to be confirmed at about an equal rate across age demographics, with 24 people between the ages of 18-29 testing positive, 13 between ages 30-39, 27 between ages 40-49, 18 between ages 50-59, 26 between ages 60-69 and 26 in individuals 70 or older.
The positive identification of cases spiked between March 12 and 15, with officials confirming an average of 30 cases each day over that period.
Two-thirds of confirmed cases have not required hospitalization, while 24% have, according to Mississippi State Department of Health data.
Cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in 55 of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
Mississippi has one recorded death, a Hancock County man over the age of 65 who suffered from underlying health conditions.
Across the state line, an outbreak in Orleans Parish, La., reached 451 confirmed cases on Sunday afternoon and has resulted in 15 deaths.
Neighboring Tangipahoa Parish, La., confirmed three cases Sunday, and nearby Washington Parish confirmed two.
Statewide, 1,172 cases have been confirmed by the Louisiana Department of Health in 5,948 tests. Louisiana officials have detected the virus in 41 of the state’s 64 parishes. Officials reported 34 deaths, including one in Washington Parish.
There are 33,404 confirmed cases nationwide and 400 deaths.
