TYLERTOWN — Town officials voiced a willingness to look into expanding the town’s limits at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Alderman Fred Lambert said information sessions and informal talks among officials gathered at Mississippi Municipal League meetings have turned more and more frequently to discussions of how annexation can boost municipal revenue.
“There are reports that the price of gas is going to double, and other prices are rising,” Lambert said. “It may be time to look at other ways to raise money.”
He said he had driven around the Tylertown area looking at the city limits and properties nearby just to think about the possibilities.
“It was food for thought,’ he said. “We shouldn't go into it cold turkey, but think about when we might do it, and in what direction we should go.”
Mayor Ed Hughes concurred, saying the board should brainstorm and gather data.
“It’s a viable thing to look at,” Hughes said. “A lot of people might not like it, but being in the corporate limits could be advantageous for a lot of people.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a revised agreement with the county for Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn’s office to collect town taxes. Board attorney Joseph Stinson said the attorney general’s office had objected to the compensation method included for the assessor’s office for collecting taxes and holding land sales, and the chancery clerk’s office for research on properties before they are sold for taxes.
County supervisors approved the revised agreement Monday.
• Approved a $5.240 change order to add hail guards to new heating and air conditioning units at the city-owned industrial building occupied by Red Land Cotton.
• Accepted receipts of $106,360 to the general fund, $1,367 in lease payments, $24,216 in garbage fees and $33,677 in water and sewer fees, for total of $165,620.
• Paid bills of $118,130 from the general fund, $21,865 from the sanitation fund and $19,317 from the water and sewer fund, for a total of $159,312.
