TYLERTOWN — Aldermen removed their last restrictions related to COVID-19 precautions Tuesday night.
The town board lifted its prohibition on renting out the Southwest Events Center and the town’s baseball fields at Holmes Water Park.
“We had already opened up the park part,” Town Clerk Lori Hawn said. “People could go there and eat or sit on their lunch breaks. Now it’s all open.”
Aldermen lifted their 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and reopened town hall to the public at their May 19 meeting.
Hawn said gatherings are now governed by Gov. Tate Reeves’ “Safe Return” order, which limits gatherings to up to 20 people indoors or up to 50 people outdoors if social distancing is not possible, or up to 50 indoors or up to 100 outdoors with social distancing.
That replaced guidance that limited indoor gatherings to 10 people or less.
“People are supposed to follow the state guidelines now, but that’s on them,” Hawn said.
In other business, town officials prepared to attend the rescheduled Mississippi Municipal League annual conference in September.
The board appointed Fred Lambert as the town’s voting delegate and Stormy Jefferson as the alternate.
