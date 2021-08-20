Business owners came before the McComb city board Tuesday with requests to help their enterprises.
Leslee Brock, representing The Palace Theater Foundation alongside Jamie Hewitt and Jason Van, asked for the board to approve a resolution supporting the theater’s bid for resort status.
Brock said the theater will be an entertainment and event venue and has two events scheduled in October –— a wedding and an United Givers fundraiser. The wedding will have alcohol, but it will be provided by those planning the wedding, not sold by the theater.
“We would like to request resort status because we know eventually some of the events that we have there will probably want to serve alcohol,” Brock said. “We are also not going to serve food. It would be catered events.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked the group when the business plans to open, and Hewitt said there is no specific opening date, noting that the business will not be an open bar.
Resort status gives a business the ability to sell wine and liquor and keep later hours. Leslee Brock said the business would use the ability to sell liquor to build a bar and sell “alcohol packages” for its events.
“It won’t be open just to go to the bar,” Hewitt added.
Brock also asked whose name would be on the application for the resort status and the businesses liquor license. Hewitt told Selectman Brock he would get the information requested before the board voted on the resolution.
Selectmen asked the group when the business would need the board’s resolution approved and Leslee Brock said “as soon as we can get it,” but noted they didn’t have any specific events planned that would require the resort status.
Meanwhile, Lisa Augustine of Street Vendors came before the board to ask for approval to begin the process of cleaning up a lot at her business on Edgar Street.
Augustine said she wants to clean up the property and rent it out to street vendors on a daily basis. She said she spoke with Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green about the proposal.
Green said there is nothing in the city’s ordnances pertaining to such a business model, but Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Augustine needs a variance before proceeding.
“If it is not in our ordnances, I think it would be wise to do a variance just to cover ourselves,” Lockley said.
Green said he would call a special meeting of the planning commission to move the process forward.
