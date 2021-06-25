South Pike officials presented a $17.2 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a public hearing June 17.
The district’s ad valorem tax request of almost $5.5 million includes the state-allowed 4% annual increase, about $211,000.
The district’s current tax rate of 53.66 mills could rise if there is not enough newly developed property or increased property value in the district to cover the additional funding request at the existing tax level.
The district has 2.41 mills levied for debt service. That will rise when the borrowing for the 3-mill notes is completed and payback begins in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Occurrences not under the district’s control could affect revenues and expenditures, such as a shortfall in local tax collections or cuts to the state’s Adequate Education Program.
Revenues include $5.5 million from local sources, chiefly ad valorem taxes; $8.3 million from the state; $2.9 million from the federal government; and $537,000 from 16th Section and other sources.
Expenditures are projected to balance with the revenues.
Salaries and benefits will take $14.3 million, with other miscellaneous expenditures at $2.2 million.
The district also projects $516,000 in service and $125,000 in 16th Section management expenses.
The district has started the process to borrow $3.35 million through 3-mill notes to finance roof repairs and replacements and other building renovations.
The district will pay 1.99% interest on the borrowing, a total of $457,000 in interest over the term of the bonds.
Also available to the district are federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act funds, enacted by Congress to address problems related to COVID-19.
The three rounds of ESSER funding give South Pike almost $16 million to address learning loss due to school closures the past two years, techonlogy to help schools reach students schooling at home, construction projects that promote better health and air circulation and personnel.
Much of the first round of ESSER funding has already been spent on items such as Chromebooks for students to use at home.
Adding the remaining ESSER funds to the regular district budget brings the total revenues and expenditures to more than $32 million.
