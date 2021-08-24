The special election for Senate District 38 is shaping up to be a contest between a former senator and a candidate who has the backing of the most recent incumbent.
Gary Brumfield and Kelvin E. Butler have both qualified for the non-partisan special election to fill the seat Tammy Witherspoon vacated when she was elected mayor of Magnolia in June.
The qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Butler, who served as a Democrat, held the seat from 2004-2016 before serving as McComb’s city administrator. In his last committee appointments in the Senate, Butler served as chairman of the Labor Committee.
“I’ve been around a minute,” Butler told members of the McComb Exchange club last month. “I think there’s more I can do for the state and I think now is the time to get back involved.”
Brumfield is pastor of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Magnolia, where he has expanded the church’s community outreach, with a food pantry, Meals on Wheels program, free public transportation, a computer lab for students and daycare for children and adults.
“We just care about all people,” he said in an interview with the Enterprise-Journal earlier this year. “It’s about the wider community.”
When Witherspoon was elected mayor, Brumfield joined her on the porch of her home where she announced to supporters that he was her preferred candidate.
Witherspoon beat a crowded field in 2015 to win Butler’s old seat and was re-elected in 2019. She succeeded her husband, Anthony Witherspoon, in the mayor’s office. In running for mayor Witherspoon, a Democrat, said she believed affect greater change as mayor of Magnolia than in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Senate District 38 includes parts of Adams, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties.
Former Natchez Alderwoman Joyce Arceneaux-Mathis told officials in the area earlier this year that she also had intentions to run for the seat, but she had not qualified as of the end of last week, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
