Southwest Mississippi school districts are receiving $7.7 million in federal coronarivus relief funds.
Congress passed the CARES Act to help state and local governments and nonprofits recover the costs they’ve incurred in responding to the virus.
Mississippi’s share of the money going to schools, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, is worth $169,883,002.
Schools applied for funding and were awarded based on the amount of Title I funding they receive from the federal government for low income students.
School districts have until September 2022 to spend the money, ideally on activities to promote distance learning.
Here’s a look at how much money local schools received:
• McComb School District, $1,655,272.
• North Pike School District, $631,648.
• South Pike School District, $987,756.
• Amite County School District, $575,101.
• Walthall County School District, $959,116.
• Franklin County School District, $315,248.
• Lincoln County School District, $515,793.
• Brookhaven School District $889,979.
• Lawrence County School District, $558,988.
• Wilkinson County School District, $635,049.
