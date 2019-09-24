Scouting sees changes but values hold true

Boy Scouts of America regional director Chris Hubbard talked about the organization at length before taking the inevitable question from an audience member at the McComb Exchange Club last week.
“Are girls in Boy Scouts?” someone asked.
In February, the Boy Scouts — now known as Scouts BSA — opened membership to girls ages 11-18.
“The truth is girls have been involved with scouting for well over 20 years,” Hubbard said.
Co-ed scouting has long existed with under BSA organizations such as the Adventure Crew and Explorer posts, he said.
“For Cub Scouts, we’ve always had little girls come to those Cub Scout meetings,” Hubbard said.
Usually they were tagging along with their brothers.
“Now they have opportunities to earn awards,” he said.
Hubbard said that while scouting is now co-ed, the sexes are still somewhat separated, with meetings and camping activities not always taking at the same time and place, he said.
“For Boy Scout troops, for our older troops, there was this misconception that boys and girls would be meeting in the same time and a the same place,” he said. “They won’t camp in the same camp sites and the same areas.”
While the change is significant, Hubbard said scouting still remains true to its mission to instill good character and valuable skills in the youth who join its ranks.
“I want you to think about how much better our communities would be if everyone lived by those values — good citizenship, respect for others, respect for God, leadership and character development,” he said. “The community benefits from it. You have a citizen that exercises their rights. You have a person that is going to be respectful and gives back to the community.”
Hubbard said he’s looking for new scouts and is recruiting in area schools.
He said the Hood Scout Reservation in Copiah County has been rated No. 8 in the nation among scouting facilities, featuring a ropes course, climbing tower, 110-acre lake and NRA-certified instructors who help with shooing activities.
“We're happy to provide quality programs to scouts here in this area and to those who come to our Boy Scout camp,” he said.
Hubbard said Pike County has a troop at J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church, as well as an affiliated Cub Scout pack and an Adventure Crew.
He said scouting has had a tremendous impact on his life. He grew up in a single-parent household in Jackson with his brothers, joined the scouts early and has stayed with the organization into adulthood.
He’s an Eagle Scout, the highest trank in the organization, and that alone has made a positive impact on his life.
Hubbard recently deployed with the National Guard to Kuwait — his second overseas deployment.
“Eagle Scouts can enter the military with a higher pay grade and rank,” he said, adding that he started out as a private first class when he joined the Guard and now he’s a sergeant.
Eagle Scouts also are eligible for scholarships, said Hubbard, who holds a bachelor’s degree and is working on a master’s in public administration with an emphasis in human resources.
“There's a money thing there,” he said.
But scouting has other lasting benefits besides finances and rank, Hubbard said.
“I feel like I have an obligation to give back, regardless of my current circumstances,” he said.
Hubbard said some people go through life wondering "what happens to me," but his focus is on "what happens to them."
For scouting, that’s a mission accomplished.
