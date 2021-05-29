Car crashes into salon; owner says business over

A salon that’s been in business on Summit Street for 40 years is closed after a car crashed into the side of the building.
Gayle Jackson-Love, owner of The Looking Glass Beauty Salon, 703 Summit St., got a call early on the morning of May 15 telling her what had happened to her business.
“It is a total loss. The officer implied that he (the driver) had to have been driving about 50 or 60 (mph), but if you see the building, it looks like an 18-wheeler went through it...knocked just about every brick off of it.”
She hasn’t been able to enter the building, which has been “totally” structurally compromised, she added.
Police Chief Garland Ward said police were called to the scene at 11:26 p.m. May 14 and found that a 2013 white Chevrolet had driven off Summit Street, through a wooden fence and through the north wall of the salon.
Police charged the driver, Corey Poindexter, 43, of McComb, with a DUI. Poindexter was not injured in the crash, Ward said. The vehicle was towed.
Ward didn’t know Thursday if Poindexter had received a citation related to the property damage.
There’s no estimate yet on a cost of property damage, but “it’s going to be steep,” Ward said.
Besides the structural damage and loss of equipment, Jackson-Love had just finished a roughly $5,000 remodeling on the salon earlier this month.
“Everything up front was completely new. It was all brand new,” she said. “From the floor all the way up.”
The remodel included a new work station, table, flooring, paint and TVs.
She assumes most of her salon equipment inside was damaged in the crash or from exposure.
“I haven’t been able to go into the building. Everything that’s in there...I can’t get in. The door’s jammed, and the building’s so damaged they didn’t recommend that they try to go in. So I can’t get my equipment,” she said.
The salon has operated in the building on 703 Summit St. since Jackson-Love opened it 40 years ago. She had no plans to retire any time soon, but currently does not intend to rebuild the salon or reopen her business in a new location.
Margie Dillon of Fernwood, a longtime patron of The Looking Glass, lamented the loss of her friend’s salon.
“The business has been there for years, and it’s destroyed,” Dillon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.