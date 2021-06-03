The state Appeal’s court unanimously stuck down a Pike County man’s bid for post conviction relief stemming from a gun charge over 30 years ago.
Earl Bates appealed Pike County Circuit Court Judge David Strong’s decision to dismiss his plea for post conviction relief. Strong said it was time-barred because it was filed over 30 years after he plead guilty. The state Appeal’s court agreed.
“Because Bate’s PCR motion was filled 30 years after his guilty plea, and he has failed to demonstrate any exception to the procedural bar, we affirm the court’s dismissal of his motion with prejudice,” Judge Donna Barnes wrote.
Bates pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon in 1990 and was sentenced to one year, suspended, after previously pleading guilty to aggravated assault in 1982 and serving eight years.
Bates was again convicted of aggravated assault and murder in 1995 and has unsuccessfully challenged the conviction multiple times throughout the years. His goal in his current appeal is to invalidate the possession conviction in order to obtain relief from his habitual offender status he got in the 1995 conviction.
Bates argued that his appeal was not time-barred because it involved fundamental rights issues. The state Appeal’s Court disagreed, but took the appeal in full regardless.
Bates contested the factual basis of his guilty plea, called indictment as defective because it did not specify the firearm he possessed, his sentence illegal and his counsel ineffective.
Barnes said because there was no record to substantiate Bates’ claim his plea was faulty, the type of firearm he possessed was not an element of the crime, the sentence he received was more lenient than what his legal sentence would have been and he could not prove his counsel’s assistance was ineffective, his appeal fell on its face.
