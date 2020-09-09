State officials are hoping long lines at Mississippi drivers license stations will soon go away with a new plan designed to shorten wait times.
Department Public Safety Director Sean Tindell said the new “skip the line” program is three-pronged. The first change involves the addition of online appointments for drivers license office visits. The second adds cameras outside drivers license stations to show how long lines are. The third moves gun permit renewals to a mail-only process and makes applications for new permits available any day of the week.
“That helps with COVID-19 safety. It’s also just better,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “It treats the people of Mississippi the way they deserve to be treated — with respect for your time and wise use of your tax dollars.”
The state is doing a soft launch of the program in Biloxi and Pearl next Monday, and the changes will take effect statewide on Oct. 1.
Tindell said that the coronavirus pandemic jump-started the advancements, but he believes the changes were inevitable.
Reeves said that the pandemic shinned a light on the effectiveness of technological advancements in government while amplifying the problems with drivers license services.
“It didn’t work right for the people of our state,” he said. “It was confusing. It was slow and that was before COVID-19 hit.”
