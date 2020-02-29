TYLERTOWN — New demands on financial practices are making for burdensome changes for school business officers and could give a wake-up call to school patrons as well.
State Auditor Shad White’s office has issued a number of new directives to school districts that change how and when many figures are reported.
Walthall County Schools Business Manager Marcy Hartzog told school board members Tuesday that they would start seeing bank account reconciliations and financial statements for the same month, and there would be no journal entries to correct or update figures.
Once on schedule, those changes may not be difficult or consequential.
Another change, however, could hit the bottom line, and affect 16th Section leaseholders as well.
“Ms. Hartzog has going to seminars and bringing back horror stories. I’ve been going to seminars and bringing back horror stories,” board attorney Conrad Mord said.
For lease payments and taxes on leased holdings, Mord said audit officials are telling districts to notify lessors if they are more than 30 days late and demand payment of those leases and taxes.
“If the payments are not in by Feb. 1, they’re delinquent,” Mord said. “Then, they say we should take efforts to cancel those leases.”
Among districts that have 16th Session lands, “Everybody is getting written up,” Hartzog said. “I guess we need to get a list of who hasn’t paid from the tax collector and send out letters.”
Mord said the district gets a 1% penalty added to delinquent payments, both leases and taxes, and he questioned the value of canceling leases on property that might then sit unleased for some period of time, meaning the district would get no money for its use.
While this movement is being pushed by the state auditor’s office, Mord said past secretaries of state, who oversee and approve 16th Section leases, had sought to have agricultural leases overturned so the land could be planted in pine trees.
“They don’t care about pastures and cows,” he said.
Board member Deloris Breland asked if many of the agricultural leaseholders might live on their leased property, and Mord said most probably do.
“That’s the kind of (leaseholder) you’d think would be concerned about paying on time,” board member Linda Metz said.
Hartzog said, in addition to the new requirements imposed buy the auditor’s office, the district is undergoing different audits, including the regular annual financial audit, a state audit and two program audits of child nutrition and vocational education.
On a brighter note, Hartzog told board members that ad valorem tax collections are coming in as expected.
