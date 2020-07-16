Southwest Mississippi Community College officials are moving full-steam toward opening campus for the fall.
President Dr. Steve Bishop and his administrative staff told school trustess Tuesday night that enrollment and residency numbers are down slightly, but comparable to past years with time to surpass previous years before the fall semester begins.
Registrar Matt Calhoun said 11 cosmetology students and 26 licensed practical nursing students graduated recently, and 436 students have enrolled for the various summer online class terms, including 127 students from other community colleges through the state’s Virtual Community College program.
Looking to the fall, Calhoun said as of Tuesday the school had 1,442 students who have created schedules for the fall, the same as the previous year to that date.
Among that number, 1,282 are scheduled to attend classes on campus and 880 have scheduled online full-term classes, with many scheduling both types of classes.
The on-campus enrollment so far is a “small decrease,” Calhoun said, while the online enrollment is “a good bit of an increase,” if all of the students complete their registration by paying tuition and fees.
Blake Brewer, Southwest’s new vice president for student affairs, said the college has reached capacity for several of its dorms, including the athletic dorm, and only has about 40 beds left campuswide, with applications still coming in. Several dorms have waiting lists.
Bishop noted the National Junior College Athletic Association had voted, with 93% approval, to move most athletic competition to spring.
He said the community and junior colleges of many states and systems across the country do not have football as a sanctioned sport, and many NJCAA representatives may not have taken football into consideration.
“The presidents (of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges) met three times over the past two days,” Bishop said. “We’re going to wait and see what the high schools, the SEC, the SWAC do. We’re going to do our best to align with the four-year colleges.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved emergency repairs for the heating and air conditioning system in the Bryan Science Building. The boiler leaks and will be replaced at a cost of $62,880.
• Asked Neel-Schaffer Engineering to design a plan to address drainage issues on the women’s softball field.
• Was invited by board member Treva Reid to attend an open house at the college’s new class and training center in Woodville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.