Hurricane Ida teased Southwest Mississippi all day Sunday with wind gusts before unleashing a barrage of wind and rain in the middle of the night, early Monday, with residents awakening to downed trees and massive power outages.
Pike County appea⁶red to have been spared the brunt of significant damage. Some trees had fallen on some roads and at least two houses but roads remained passable
Winds tore a small section of roof from the Golden Corral and a tree fell on a house in Pike Street in McComb.
The storm made landfall in LaFourche Parish, La., Sunday afternoon as a monster out Category 4 hurricane sand marched north just west Interstate 55 before passing over Gillsburg as a Category 1 hurricane.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said there were numerous reports of trees down across roads, at least two houses with trees on them and one reported injury after a trucker ran into a tree on Interstate 55.
Those figures could rise as county crews and power companies were just getting out to make an initial damage assessment.
There were a lucky few residents with electricity on Monday morning, but they were the exception.
Magnolia Electric power reported 21,000 of its 32,000 meters were without power.
“Our storm team employees are trying to get to the office at this time. They are encountering trees on the road from all directions,” the electric cooperative wrote in a Facebook post.
Most of Entergy’s grid in McComb, Summit and Magnolia was in the dark, with a lucky handful of meters still energized after Ida’s violent winds blew through.
“Everyone should count on being out several days if not weeks without power,” Coghlan said.
He urged residents to be careful hen using generators.
“If you’re out of power and will probably will be out of power for several days, please be careful with your generators. You need to be well away from the house if you’re going to run a generator for power and all also make sure you’re not feeding power back to the grid and end up electrocuting somebody,” Coghlan said.
Osyka and Gillsburg reportedly took the brunt of the storm.
“They took a hit. It was some good, heavy, heavy 60-plus mph winds,” Coghlan said.
Pike County, which was under a flash flood warning until 9 a..m. Monday and remained under a flash flood watch through Tuesday, received four inches of rain and counting, Coghlan said.
The Bogue Chitto River is expected to crest at 25 feet on Tuesday.
Coghlan said roads near the river are likely impassable Monday morning.
“The ones that normally flood or get water on them, they’ve probably got water on them,” he said.
The Pike County Community Safe Room on Quinlivan Road had about 45 people seek refuge there. It was expected to close at noon, but it could stay open longer if Ida’s rain and winds still posed a hazard, Coghlan said.
He urged residents to survey the damage around their house and take stock of their situation.
“Survey around your house and kind of check on any damage that may not be obvious,” he said. “There could be some shingles and stuff gone that could show up later as a leak in your house.”
If residents get out, they should be careful and give emergency orders and power crews all the space they need.
“If you’re driving you need to be very very cautious. Give these road crews out there some space,” he said.
