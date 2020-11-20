Two juveniles were injured and hospitalized after a crash on Highway 584 south of Liberty on Tuesday morning.
The driver of a gray 2003 GMC pickup, a 17-year-old male from Amite, La., had to be airlifted to a hospital, said Mississippi State Trooper Craig James.
The Highway Patrol’s report did not include what hospital the driver or his passenger were taken to, and the identities of neither were released since both are minors. The passenger was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.
James said the crash occurred when the pickup was traveling west on Highway 584 and rear-ended an 18-wheeler that was turning into a private drive leading to a gas plant.
The 18-wheeler driver, Eddie Dillon, 55, of Tylertown, was not injured.
