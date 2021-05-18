Residents of two private roads hope the Pike County Board of Supervisors will pave the way for better upkeep by requesting the county to make them public.
Matthew Jackson and Dalvin Webb, who live on Elijah and Ellis lanes in the northern part of the county, spoke with the supervisors about the condition of their road, which they note was made private some years before they moved into the area.
“The road’s just washing away,” Webb said. “We’ve got a total mess out there. We’ve bought rock after rock, but we’ve got to get somebody in here and fix it the proper way.”
The two noted they got signatures and finished the petition the county asked for before moving forward in 2018, but the previous board was unresponsive to the request, noting the previous road manager said the road was not up to the standards of the county and shouldn’t be accepted as public.
Jackson said he and Webb spend thousands of dollars a year in gravel that continually washes out, leading to issues with not only mail carriers and trash collectors being unwilling to service the area but also ambulance drivers as well.
“The trash man won’t come here. The mailman won’t come down, either,” Jackson said. “He (Webb) has a handicapped daughter. All of us had to get up, get this child together and take her up to the ambulance.”
Accardo asked road manager Wendell Alexander to take a look at the area and give the board a report before moving forward.
Jackson said he and Webb wouldn’t have the money to make the road viable again by themselves. Supervisor Taswell Bowsky asked the board if it was up to private citizens to bring a road up to code, and County Administrator Tami Dangerfield noted the previous board placed standards for adopting private roads to public that must be fulfilled by the residents first.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy noted the board could waive the requirements, which supervisor Samuel Hall said he was in favor of, adding that taxpayers deserve proper maintenance.
Accardo agreed, but more apprehensively.
“They crossed one hurdle but there is another,” Accardo said, referring to bringing the road up to county standards. “I’m all for helping people, but we have to know the condition of the road.”
The board also heard Alexander about the paving Chantilly Drive, which houses a subdivision. He said Dickerson & Bowen would be giving the county a quote to pave the street. Warren & Warren also gave a quote earlier this week. He noted the cost in the quote was for labor only and that the county use its own asphalt. He said it would be six to eight weeks after the board’s approval before the repaving begins.
The board also approved a $5,000 payment for the Home Rehabilitation project for the application preparation and authorized the board president to execute the project.
Dangerfield noted this was the first payment to come and the grant used to do the project, which is supposed to fix or replace five homes across the county, has about $590,000 total.
Bowsky said he was pleased with the progress of the project, noting he was happy to be able to help people in the county.
“This is desperately needed. I am just really happy because the board members and administrator worked really hard to help these people in need to get this grant,” he said.
Accardo agreed.
“Hopefully that tradition will continue. The money is there, we just have to get the people that help,” he said.
