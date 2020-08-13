A hit-and-run accident Sunday night left one McComb teen in the hospital with multiple injuries.
Deputy Chief Brad Bellipanni said the driver veered off the road on Old Industrial Road Sunday at 8:20 p.m., striking Kenneth Robichaux, 17, of 1005 Paradise Lane, with the front passenger side of his 1998 Chevrolet pickup.
Johnny Netherland, 68, of 1160 Frank Oakes Road, was charged with felony fleeing the scene of an accident, but officials said more charges are pending.
Robichaux sustained injuries to his ribs, arms and spine and was taken to the hospital, Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
He said Netherland was not intoxicated, and sheriff’s investigators are looking into why he veered off the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.