Here are sentences reported recently in Pike County Circuit Court:
• Sedrick Pittman, 39, 1172 Brent Road, McComb, pleaded guilty to two counts trafficking cocaine with one count enhanced by possession of a firearm, trafficking methamphetamine enhanced by possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Mike Taylor sentenced him to 40 years, 10 suspended, fined him $13,000, restitution and court costs.
• Johnathan Q. Nichols, 29, Jackson, pleaded guilty to two counts burglary of a building for breaking into buildings owned by Julius Nash and Eva Horton on July 4, 2018. He was sentenced to seven years, six suspended, fined $2,000, restitution and court costs.
• Heather Kersey, 26, Laurel, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. She was sentenced to drug court and fined $1,500, restitution and court costs.
• Frank H. Campbell Jr., 43, 206 Hunter St., McComb, pleaded guilty to possession of meth, possession of heroin and felonious bad check. He was sentenced to three years, suspended, enrolled in drug court, fined $2,500, restitution and court costs.
• Lonnie Johnson, 40, 1220 S. Broadway, McComb, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building and conspiracy for breaking into Keith Brown’s building on Dec. 12, 2012. Judge David Strong sentenced him to seven years, suspended, fined him $2,000, restitution and court costs.
• James Allen Vanover, 42, 5567 Bean Road, Liberty, pleaded guilty to failure to support minor children. He was sentenced to five years, suspended, fined $300 plus $15,831 restitution to the Department of Human Services.
• Tonya C. Turner, 44, 1029 J.C. Lewis Drive, McComb, pleaded guilty to felonious bad check. She was sentenced to three years, suspended, fined $500, restitution and court costs.
• Phyllis Teegarden, 27, no address available, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property and conspiracy. She was sentenced to five years, suspended, fined $2,000, restitution and court costs.
• Regaunel S. Brister, 32, 32 Carney Road, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. He was sentenced to three years, suspended after a year of house arrest, fined $3,000, restitution and court costs.
• Charges were dropped against Dominique R. Everett, 25, 1240 Parklane Road, Apt. 1205, McComb, after she completed a pretrial intervention program. She had been indicted for embezzlement for allegedly stealing from Walmart Super Center, McComb, on Dec. 13, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.