McComb officials were meeting this morning in a third attempt to pay the city’s monthly bills after the board skipped over the claims docket at its regular meeting Tuesday and then failed to make a quorum for a special meeting Thursday.
The city board removed the claims docket from its consent docket Tuesday night, failed to address the matter before the end of the meeting. Too few board members came to the special meeting Thursday.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked Mayor Quordiniah Lockley to remove the claims docket from the consent agenda Tuesday night.
Brock said Wednesday that he had questions about a contractor’s bill.
“The item I objected to was paying a contractor the board hired $2,400 for just four days of work. That comes out to $600 a day, and I can’t justify that,” he said.
Though Brock did not specify which contractor he objected to paying, the figures line up with what the city is paying former CFO Janice Dillon to reconcile the city’s finances for fiscal year 2019.
Brock had previously objected to her hiring and compensation.
City officials said they could not give the Enterprise-Journal a copy of the claims docket until the board had approved it.
As for skipping over the matter Tuesday, Brock called that a simple mistake that would be rectified at the special meeting.
The board announced a special called meeting set for Thursday morning to vote on the docket, but the board failed to make a quorum. Brock was the only member at the table when the mayor called the meeting to order.
Selectman Michael Cameron arrived just after the mayor gaveled the meeting to a close and said he was delayed by road work on South Broadway.
Purchasing Clerk Emma Wheeler told the board before the meeting was called that Selectman Devante Johnson was on his way to the meeting and technical errors with the phone system kept him from calling in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.