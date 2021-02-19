Absentee voting in municipal election primaries begins Monday in Magnolia and Tylertown, with three contested races on the Democratic ballot and one on the Republican ballot.
Absentee voting will be available through Saturday, April 3 at Magnolia City Hall, which will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Tylertown City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, for voter registration, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, and Saturday, April 3, for absentee voting. April 3 is the deadline to vote absentee.
Magnolia’s contested races on the Democratic ballot are for alderman at-large, Ward 2 and Ward 3.
Incumbent Darrell Pounds faces Clinton Rosa in the Democratic primary for alderman at-large, while incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Clarence Burton Jr. faces Dorothy Dillon. Incumbent Ward 3 Alderman Antonio Martin faces Gloria Burton Martin.
The winners of the alderman at-large and Ward 2 primaries will have no opposition in the June general election. The winner of the Ward 3 primary will face independent candidate Terry Jackson in the general election.
In Magnolia’s Republican primary, incumbent Ward 4 Alderman Joe Cornacchione faces challenger James Hughes. No other candidates are running for that seat.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Becky Magee, who is serving as mayor pro tem, is uncontested for her seat.
Also running without opposition in the primaries is Democratic mayoral candidate Tammy Witherspoon. She faces independent candidate Mercedes Ricks in the general election.
n n n
Absentee balloting will also begin Monday for Democratic primaries in Tylertown.
Voters citywide will choose between incumbent Mayor Ed Hughes and challenger Jasper Howard. Hughes has been mayor since 1989.
In Ward 1, incumbent Doug Walker will seek another term against Johnathan McEwen.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Magee, in office since 1993, will face off against Curtis Hart Magee.
At-large Alderwoman Mary Lib Duncan is being challenged by former county supervisor Fred Magee Jr.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Stormy Jefferson and Ward 3 Alderman Fred Lambert are unopposed for re-election.
All candidates in Tylertown are running as Democrats, so the primary winners will take office in the next term.
