TYLERTOWN — Cue up Soggy Sweat’s “Whiskey Speech.”
Walthall County voters will have the opportunity to vote hard liquors like whiskey — called both “the devil’s brew” and “the oil of conversation” by Alcorn County representative and judge Sweat — legal in November.
Petitioners seeking the vote turned in 1,985 signatures seeking to have the legalization measure placed on the ballot. Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford’s office rejected 437 signatures, but the 1,548 signatures accepted crossed the 1,500-signature threshold needed to go to voters,
Alford and the petitioners told county supervisors Monday they are close to having the required signatures to put legalization of beer and light wine sales in the county on the ballot as well. They said those signatures would likely be presented at the supervisors’ regular recessed meeting on Aug. 19.
The board voted to accept the liquor signatures and approve placing the liquor question on the ballot.
In other election news, Alford said the county will receive $12,433 in federal CARES Act funding to help with COVID-19 precautions in conducting this year’s elections.
The county must provide a $20% match to receive the funding.
Election Commission Chair Beth Cowart proposed using the funds to buy masks, gloves, sanitizing supplies and plastic shields for voting precincts where voting booths cannot be spaced six feet apart.
Also proposed are four voting booths to be placed in the courthouse hallway for absentee voting.
Asked about the cleaning protocols at voting precincts, Alford said it would slow things down on Election Day, and the county might need an extra person in each precinct, “if we can find them. We’re having a hard time getting workers. Nobody wants to be around people who might have the virus.”
The qualifying period for election commissioners passed without any of the county’s incumbent commissioners drawing opposition.
Qualifying opens today for school board seats and special elections.
The District 5 school board seat held by Jeffre Conerly wil be on the ballot for its regular election in November, as well as a special election to replace District 4 board member Eldredge Boyd, who died in September last year.
A special election will also be held to fill the remainder of Clennel Brown’s term as District 5 supervisor. Brown was elected to a full term in November, but resigned in April due to his health.
Former supervisor Pop Carr is serving as interim supervisor until the election.
Some Walthall County voters will get some practice voting before November. A special election to replace state Sen. Sally Doty will be held in September, and Walthall County voters in all or part of six precincts will be eligible to choose her replacement.
Doty resigned to become head of the state’s public utilities staff.
