TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors have a way to collect on debt to the county, and may have a long list of targets to go after.
The county board approved a measure Monday to participate in a process created by the Local Government Debt Collection Setoff Act, enacted by the Legislature last year.
Under the act, the county can submit a list of debtors to the Mississippi Association of Supervisors to be checked against people who are due state tax refunds. Those refunds can then be taken to cover part or all of people’s debts to the county.
McComb has discussed doing the same through the Mississippi Municipal League, but has not decided to participate thus far.
Walthall board attorney Conrad Mord said the board had voted to participate late last year, but had to approve it again.
Justice Court Clerk “Janet Laird recommended this highly,” Mord said.
The board also named comptroller Cindy Ginn as the county’s debt setoff coordinator.
While the process will work for collecting at least some old court fines, another revenue source could benefit as well.
Board President Larry Montgomery said the county’s solid waste fund is due $917,000 in unpaid garbage collection fees.
Solid waste collection used to have a small amount of millage dedicated, he said, but is now supported entirely by user fees.
That helped the county keep collection fees low for a long time, said Supervisor Ken Craft, who returned to the board this month after a term out of office.
Eventually, however, the costs of running a garbage collection service started to mount, and “we about had to double the fee,” Craft said.
“We did double it,” Montgomery said, noting that the cost of maintaining and repairing trucks and buying new ones “ate us up.”
Craft noted that the county had discussed having Waste Management take over the system, and wondered if that might help matters.
However, Montgomery said that, even if the county turned over garbage collection to an outside firm, the county would still be responsible for collecting the fees.
Mord pointed out that some of the debt to the solid waste account might not be actually owed, since the board periodically erases fees charged to owners of properties where a previous owner or occupant has died, or a renter moved out and the property has sat vacant.
Property owners being charged fees in that instance prove non-occupancy usually with electric bills that show minimal power usage, or notices that power was cut off completely.
