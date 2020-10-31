Pike County supervisors heard a request from several residents Friday to accept Mallette Circle as public.
The residents said they have signatures from all the landowners, but supervisors said the road must be brought up to county standards before it can be accepted.
The horseshoe road east of Magnolia is less than a mile long and has around 30 houses, yet neither mailmen nor school buses will travel it.
Supervisor Robert Accardo suggested residents form a homeowners association, charge dues and use the money to improve the road.
“It will have to be brought up to standards before we can accept it,” Accardo said. “Your residents will have to come together and get it fixed.”
County road superintendent Wendell Alexander said the road is in bad shape, but noted there are many more private roads in the same condition.
“If y’all take a road that’s not up to standard for your benefit, you might as well get ready for 150 more,” Alexander told the board.
Residents said the county used to maintain Mallette Circle as a school bus turnaround. Board president Sam Hall said he will look into having it designated as a school bus turnaround again, so county workers can at least grade it.
In other business, supervisors:
• Took under advisement plans to upgrade the county website. Employee Jason Maxwell said he got three quotes ranging from $750 to $21,000. The low quote, by U.S. Next of Jackson, is the best, he said. Maintenance of the site would then cost $200 a month. The current site gets more than 5,000 visitors a month.
• Noted the retirements of Bruce Fairburn from the sheriff’s department and J.W. Pittman from the road and bridge department, the resignation of corrections officer Travis W. Greer and the hiring of Timothy L. Griggs in his place. The board also agreed to sell Fairburn his service pistol for $1.
• Approved payment of September invoices to Neel-Schaffer totaling $23,681.
• Approved additional holidays as authorized by the governor: Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 for Christmas and Dec. 31 for New Year’s.
• Approved a sheriff’s office contract with West Publishers for a law enforcement program at $500 a month.
• Authorized the sheriff’s department to advertise to sell surplus .45-caliber ammunition.
• Learned from county engineer Chad Toles that the State Aid division decreed that supervisors can’t use all their State Aid funds for resealing roads unless they repair seven bridges rated at less than 17,000 pounds. Supervisors revised their list of roads into two sets according to priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.