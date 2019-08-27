LIBERTY—Amite County deputy circuit clerk Celeste Bell McIntyre is hoping to get the same level of support in November that she received Tuesday night when she won the Democratic runoff for circuit clerk.
McIntyre defeated fellow deputy clerk Barbara McDonald 1,615 votes (61 percent) to 1,039, according to unofficial returns that included absentee ballots.
McIntyre will face independent candidate Wendy Sterling-Aaron in the November general election.
Other winners in Democratic runoffs Tuesday in Amite County were District 1 incumbent supervisor Warren Leake, Guy McNabb for District 2 supervisor and Robert “Cash” Spillman in District 3. All face opposition in November.
“I’ll probably take a short break and then go back knocking on doors, just pushing,” McIntyre said Tuesday night.
If voters ask why they should support her, McIntyre cites her experience as deputy clerk.
“I have office experience, number one, know day to day what goes on in the office,” she said.
If elected, “I want to run it as just as efficiently as it has been run.”
McDonald took her loss philosophically.
“I enjoyed myself,” she said. “I want to thank all my supporters, friends and family.”
In the District 1 supervisor’s race, Leake held off challenger Jeff Freeman 390 votes (54 percent) to 331.
Leake said he thinks his past two terms as supervisor made the difference.
“My record for eight years—experience talks,” he said.
He faces independent candidate Nelson D. Etheridge Sr. in November.
“The county’s in good financial shape. Taxes are low,” Leake said. “Eight bridges closed and got them back open in a reasonable amount of time.”
If elected, he hopes to get “more bridges replaced with concrete, reseal as many roads as I can and keep the county in good shape.”
In District 2, McNabb received 382 votes (52 percent) to defeat Edward J. Perry Jr., who got 349.
McNabb will replace Will Powell, who’s retiring.
McNabb attributed his win to “hard work—a lot of it."
McNabb wants to upgrade equipment and “do everything I can to get this bridge crisis under control, just try to get some of them rebuilt,” he said, referring to state-mandated bridge closures.
In District 3, Robert “Cash” Spillman got 328 votes (54 percent) to overcome Rachael Davis, who received 271.
Spillman will face incumbent Jackie Whittington, an independent, in November.
“I would like to keep our taxes down and improve the roads throughout our district for sure, especially in the Gloster-Crosby area,” Spillman said.
Races for District 4 and 5 supervisors were not involved in the runoff but will be on the ballot in November.
