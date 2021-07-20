With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising exponentially in Mississippi, and health officials fear another wave may already upon us.
The state saw 2,326 new cases from Friday to Sunday with three deaths. That three-day total is nearly twice as bad as the number of cases reported in the final week of June.
It’s the worst three-day total the state has seen since February.
“This case total includes the weekend, but it is still alarmingly high,” the Mississippi State Department of Health said in a Facebook comment to its own post about the rising virus numbers. “Remember that almost all cases we're seeing now are the delta variant striking unvaccinated people. There’s no clearer indicator of how important vaccination against COVID-19 is. Don't wait.”
State Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported Sunday that 11 major intensive care units in the state have no beds available, including the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
As of Sunday, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center still had 11 available ICU beds out of 24, with one coronavirus patient. The hospital, according to state data, has five COVID-19 patients, and 19 out of 46 staffed beds available.
Cases have steadily been rising since June.
From June 1-7, the state reported 524 COVID-19 cases, and the numbers rose each week — 850 from June 8-14, then falling to 746 the next week and then climbing to 1,234 the week of June 22-28.
Despite the increasing cases, deaths seem to continue to be low, with previous seven-day totals ranging around 20 deaths each week.
“Very sad indeed. Didn’t have to be this way,” Dobbs said on social media Monday along side a graph illustrating the rise in cases and hospitalizations.
State health officials also confirmed 40 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Only 31% of Pike County’s population is fully vaccinated. Wilkinson County has the highest vaccination rate in the area, at 38%. Lawrence County’s vaccination rate is 36%. Franklin County is at 31%, Lincoln County is at 25%, Walthall County has 24% and Amite County is at 23%.
Mississippi has the second-lowest vaccination rate according to data complied by the Mayo Clinic at 33.8%, just one tenth of a percent above Alabama, which is at 33.7. Neighboring Arkansas is the next lowest with 35.4.
Louisiana’s vaccination rate is 36% and Tennessee is at 38.4%. Florida is the highest of the Southeastern region of the country, at 47.7%.
n n n
To schedule a vaccination, call the Mississippi COVID-19 hotline at (877) 978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.