Pike County Election Commission Chairperson Trudy W. Berger will be designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA) or Certified Elections/Registration Vendor (CERV), the highest professional achievement for election officials and election vendors in the country, according to Election Center, The National Association of Elected Officials in Katy, Texas.
“I could not be more proud of Trudy Berger’s accomplishments and dedication to the job,” said Pike County Circuit Clerk Roger Graves. “I sing her praises all the time, and I can tell you that she is held in very high esteem by her fellow commissioners as well as many of my fellow circuit clerks throughout the state. The fact that she’s only the second to achieve this designation in Mississippi speaks volumes on her behalf.”
The designation is achieved through a multi-year course of study taught by Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.
“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the Center. “This is an outstanding accomplishment.
“Pike County is indeed fortunate to have Trudy Berger as one of the top designated professionals in America. Obtaining and maintaining CERA/CERV status means that she has committed to a career long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in Mississippi and the nation,” he said.
Election Center is a non-profit association of voter registrars and elections administrators throughout the nation. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election-related organizations.
The Center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting. Professional Education Program participants receive continuing education credit from Auburn University as well as professional training credits from the Election Center.
Berger is in her 14th year as an election commissioner and her 12th as chair of the Pike County commission.
“Not many people understand what we do, but we really serve as their representatives to make sure the process is fair to all,” Berger said. “The CERA program teaches us that we act as the referees to make sure the rules are followed by all, a view I’ve shared as long as I’ve had the privilege of holding this position.”
