Welcome, visitors

LIBERTY — Last week Liberty Community Living Center got the OK for limited visiting, and already it’s had music concerts, religious services, family visits and more.
“We’re going to try to have a big event every month,” said admissions and marketing director Charley McKinnie.
A pet adoption day was planned for this afternoon, weather permitting.
Nursing homes are regulated by Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidelines. For the past year or so they’ve been in the “red zone,” meaning no visits except for dire cases, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Red, yellow and green zones are based on the percentage of residents in a county testing positive for COVID-19 in the prior two weeks. Amite County has graduated to yellow zone; Pike County has not.
To visit the Liberty nursing home, people must answer a list of questions, undergo a COVID-19 nasal swab and wait 10 to 30 minutes for the result. Then they can visit with a mask, social distancing and hand sanitizing.
“We’ve had people pretty much every day,” said administrator Hank Cooley of the new status.
The nursing home staff holds “care conferences” with residents’ families to help them understand the visiting process.
The nursing home has a large covered front porch and a gazebo for outdoor visits, as well as a living room and dining room for indoor.
“If the residents have been vaccinated, they can go down the hall and visit,” Cooley said, referring to in-room visits.
So far some 75% of the residents have been vaccinated, and about 25% of the staff.
“We’re really trying to push for full vaccination,” Cooley said of residents. However, “some of them have medical contraindications” for vaccines.
He’s hoping monthly events — such as the pet adoption, a blood drive, “scrub” medical clothing sale — will “get the community back involved.”
The pet adoption will enable residents to play with pets and local citizens to come by and adopt one.
“It will give our residents a chance to see the animals, pet the animals and visit with people in the community,” Cooley said.
Also resuming is a big hit — bingo.
“We’re trying to make it rock and roll for them to get back to normal,” McKinnie said.
“As close to pre-COVID as we can get,” Cooley added.
Already two musical groups have come to play, and pastors have resumed holding services for residents. On Tuesday, Barbara Martin of New Day Church in Liberty was present to lead Bible study.
“I’ve been ministering in nursing homes close to 40 years,” Martin said.
