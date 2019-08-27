The 2019 high school football season began on a memorable note in Pike County on Friday night as fans watched Parklane Academy and North Pike High School play a football game for the first time in history.
Parklane’s senior-heavy roster overcame a 21-point deficit with less than 4 minutes to go to beat North Pike and the Jaguars’ star quarterback Alijah Martin 37-33.
The highly anticipated game was the talk of the town ever since it was announced in January. (See related, Page A9).
Parklane’s Cowart Smith Stadium was packed full to the brim. Every seat in the bleachers was taken, and overflow seating consisted of many fans sitting in folding chairs.
The evening started off with a beautiful sunset and a full rainbow dancing across the sky, and vendors selling everything you could ever need at a football game, from candied apples to chicken plates. Excitement filled the air as the two football teams burst onto the field, and while the game went on, fans gave their opinions.
“I’ve been wanting a game like this since my kids started going to North Pike,” said Julia Etheridge, a Parklane graduate. “It’s something that should continue on for many years to come.”
Fans cheered, with one child yelling, “Go ’Neers!” and their friend correcting them, “No, that’s not right — it’s go Jags!”
“Those movies about the teenagers and the rival football teams, well, this is it. We are living in a movie here tonight, and this is history in the making,” said recent North Pike graduate Kayla Coon. “Tonight is about a small-town community coming together to share a common love of football, and even though right now we’re rivals on the field, at the end of the day, it’s just a good time and a fun experience that kids will remember forever.”
Ron Fortenberry, the assistant principal for North Pike High School, agreed that the game — and the newfound rivalry between the teams — was a unifying event for the community.
“I think this game tonight is a good thing for the schools and the community to come together under a little friendly rivalry,” he said.
Parklane softball coach Greg Gatlin said the host school had to work hard to squeeze in all of the extra fans, but it was worth the effort.
“You can look around and see the excitement on both the young folks and the older folks faces and tell that this is going to be a good event, no matter who wins,” Gatlin said. “It was definitely a challenge, getting this many people on campus, but I think it was handled well. The police force has been very helpful to us by directing traffic all around the entrances and exits to the campus, and there have been no reports of accidents or fights.”
Both student sections were wild with frenzy, both sides playfully taunting each other and cheering as loud as they could. Some students had empty water jugs with rocks in them that they shook with pride whenever their side scored.
“I think it’s going to be a hard fight, for sure ... Both sides seem to be equally matched, but I’m praying for Parklane to pull through,” Parklane senior Anna Claire Easley sid as the game went on. “I have lots of friends on both sides, so there’s no hard feelings, but I’m kind of biased for my own school.”
Landon Wilson, who graduated from Parklane in 2001, enjoyed the experience.
“Parklane Academy has changed so much since I came to school here,” Wilson said. “It’s much different from when I graduated in 2001, and it’s something that my son is getting to experience here now, just like I did.
“The comradery that you form with your teammates ... high school football is really special, and I have great memories from that.”
Karen Lee, a Southwest Mississippi Community College recruiter, was unbiased, which was a good thing, considering the conflict picking sides could bring at home.
“My husband went to Parklane but I’m a Jaguar at heart, and honestly it’s hard to pick a side in these types of games, because you have students and family members that you love on both sides, and you’re stuck in the middle,” she said. “This night is super special for me because I get to see all of the babies I love in the same place.”
But there was no way Tina Martin, the mother of North Pike star QB Alijah Martin, was on the fence.
“It’s truly a blessing that we’re able to come together like this, and I thank God that my son is able to play his best out here with his friends and teammates,” she said. “This is going to be a good season, and I’m beyond proud of my son. I love North Pike and I’m grateful for the opportunities they’ve given him.”
