A Liberty native died Sunday after suffering a heat-related medical emergency during police training the two days earlier in Houston, Texas.
Cornelius Anderson, a 28-year-old cadet with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, had just completed a 11⁄2-mile run when he experienced the “medical emergency” according to the sheriff’s department.
Anderson was rushed to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas, where he died. The sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post that his death is being investigated and all training was suspended while investigators conduct a “review of activities.”
“Cadet Anderson had just embarked on his journey with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office with the goal of serving his community as a deputy,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press release July 12. “Our entire family is deeply saddened by this loss of an aspiring public servant, and we offer our sincere condolences and prayers to his friends and family as they grieve this terrible loss.”
