With fallout from coronavirus ramping up and hospitals projected to soon be overwhelmed, cities are settling into a stark reality — they’re in it for the long haul.
Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon enacted a nighttime curfew through the beginning of June Tuesday evening in his first issuance of an executive order since the city board authorized him to do so last week.
The curfew, to restrict free movement in the city from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. except for emergencies, went into effect Tuesday evening and will be reviewed June 1.
Possible penalties include a warning, a civil contempt fine not to exceed $500 or a criminal contempt fine not to exceed $300 or six months in jail.
In a press conference streamed live on Facebook from City Hall, Witherspoon said the virus poses a serious threat and implored residents to stay inside and away from others as much as possible.
The executive order signed Tuesday called for all persons to be off the street, away from public places and to shelter in place during curfew hours.
All nonessential businesses, including but not limited to restaurants, clubs and bars, were ordered closed to the public and to staff during curfew.
Exempt from the executive order are people traveling between directly between their residence and place of employment. Those people should carry an identification card or proof of their employment and place of business.
The executive order says medical facilities including pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and emergency transportation services are exempt. So are grocery stores and express delivery services such as FedEx, but not food delivery services like Postmates or UberEats. Security services, including for nonessential businesses, are exempt.
Also exempt are individuals out in public in an emergency affecting life or property, and first responders, including but not limited to police and fire department employees or rescue personnel.
Pike County supervisors enacted a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. earlier this month, and the mayors of each municipality agreed to pursue similar orders in the cities.
The City of McComb enacted a curfew along the same lines last week, as did Osyka, and the town of Summit followed suit Tuesday morning.
Officials in each city cited the close proximity of Pike County to hard-hit flashpoints including New Orleans and its surrounding areas as a threat to the health and safety of local people, in part because of local connections and frequent travel to the area.
