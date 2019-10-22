A community-wide disaster drill will be held Thursday, with first responders and hospital staff simulating the response to a tornado on the cusp of severe weather season.
The scenario will be the response to a tornado spawned from a severe line of thunderstorms barreling across Pike County at 5:30 a.m.. A tornado warning is issued at 5:45 and a two-mile-wide twister forms at 6 and is spotted on the ground at Percy Quin State Park moving north-northeast at 10 mph.
Cell phone alarms will advise residents to “take cover now.”
Twenty minutes later, in the aftermath of the simulated tornado, commercial power is out, telephone lines are down, cell service is unreliable and debris is everywhere, restricting access to roads.
First responders will practice rescue efforts during the drill, and hospital officials will go through the exercise with just 10% of departments’ typical weekday employees — as most would be unable to negotiate the debris-strewn streets.
If the scenario sounds familiar, that’s because it’s based on the events of the Jan. 10, 1975, tornado that tore through the area and killed nine people.
