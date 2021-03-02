Among the bad news coming out of 2020 is this: It generated the most amount of litter seen in years.
Keep Pike County Beautiful director Tammy Strickland presented the results of the annual litter index conducted earlier this year and said it was the worst since she started in 2016.
“We’re going backward, according to the trend,” she said. “Now, did COVID cause that? I don’t know.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was a defining factor in 2020 and could have indirectly affected litter, she speculated.
“With the quarantine, we’ve had an increased number of people in the homes, That increased the garbage coming out, which results in more litter sometimes,” Strickland told Pike County supervisors on Monday.
In addition to people throwing trash out of their vehicles, she cited two major litter generators: inadequate garbage containers and “flyaway trash.”
Garbage bags placed by the road often get ripped open, spilling trash. And litter in the back of pickup trucks often flies out as well.
The litter index covers some 200 miles of roads and rates them on a scale of 1 to 4, with 4 being the worst.
District 3 fared the worst with a grade of 2.5, followed by District 1 with 2.0, Districts 2 and 5 each with 1.9, and District 4 with 1.8.
“It’s a critical problem. We get lots of complaints. People are just not happy,” Strickland said.
“Our system of garbage receptacles is one of our big problems, that and flyaway trash.”
Supervisors recently approved a five-year contract for garbage pickup with Waste Management. The company’s bid included an option to provide residents with trash containers, but the additional expense — $3.72 per unit per month — would take agreement by all the towns in the county, and Summit town officials have said they’re not interested.
Strickland also said people dump items not accepted at landfills, like old televisions.
As for flyaway trash, one big problem is empty bags of corn feed.
“I counted 125 corn feed bags. The deer are full but our streets are littered,” Strickland said. “Those things don’t deteriorate.”
Adding to the problem is that the inmate crews that pick up litter haven’t been available due to COVID-19 concerns. And volunteer crews are not allowed to pick up trash along the interstate.
Strickland commended trash pickup volunteers, McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department — especially Capt. Brian Mullins — for enforcing litter laws. She said she’d like to see fines increase from the current $250.
KPCB will hold its Great American Cleanup on May 1, when volunteers can pick up supplies to clean roadsides.
Civil Defense director Richard Coghlan said a hazardous waste collection day is held every two years. There wasn’t one last year due to COVID-19 and he hopes there will be one this year.
Board president Robert Accardo reminded residents that there’s a dry landfill on Highway 48 East, Magnolia, and people can bring old tires and white goods (appliances) to the county road barn on Highway 51 North, Magnolia.
A pitch for clean air
In addition to the topic of cleaner roadsides, supervisors heard a presentation from Ronnie Wilkinson of McComb on behalf of Vollara air purifiers.
Wilkinson said the machines not only purify the air of mold and allergens, they kill coronavirus.
“It causes the contaminants to fall and it kills the virus,” Wilkinson said.
One machine covers 3,000 square feet and retails for $1,499.
Accardo asked Wilkinson to come up with a cost estimate for covering the courthouse and court annex.
In another matter, supervisors approved travel for the board to a seminar on redistricting March 16 at Hinds County Community College.
