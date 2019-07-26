McComb’s selectmen discussed amending an ordinance that some of them say creates confusion and conflict in the supervisory powers of the mayor and the city administrator.
The discussion wound up in executive session after a resignation attempt by the city’s fire chief was revealed and it seemed the board would end up talking about other personnel matters.
Section 2-17 of the city’s ordinances gives the mayor power to suspend or remove “officers or agents of the city government who are appointed by the board of mayor and selectmen,” and he may install a substitute until the next board meeting.
Section 2-117 gives the city administrator the power to hire or fire any city personnel other than departments heads and those required by state statute to be appointed by the board, and “all employees so hired shall perform their duties subject to the direction of the city administrator or that of the superior to whom the city administrator shall assign such employee.”
Selectman Devante Johnson asked to add the matter to the meeting agenda, and board attorney Angela Cockerham presented a draft of new wording for the ordinance covering the mayor’s duties.
“I don’t see the need to change, but it’s up to the board,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “Understand, if you start changing this, it’s going to have a domino effect ... If you take superintendent authority from me, who is going to oversee the CA?
“It changes the chain of command. I don’t see a problem the way it is. If I were to suspend someone, I would bring it to the board.”
Lockley said the supervisory duties belonging to the mayor were stripped in June 2009 during a dispute between board members and then-mayor Zach Patterson, then returned to then-mayor Whitney Rawlings in August 2016.
Johnson and Lockley sparred briefly over whether any supervisory powers taken from the mayor would go to the city administrator. The mayor insisted that he had not held those powers when he served as administrator during the Patterson and Rawlings mayoral terms.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked the mayor when he had exercised his supervisory powers, and Lockley sent a ripple through the room when he said he had called in Fire Chief Gary McKenzie to discuss his resignation letter.
As questions started to come about the resignation, Cockerham said the board should consider going into executive session to further discuss the ordinance if other personnel matters might arise in the course of the discussion.
McKenzie told the board that he had offered his resignation because of concerns he had about actions of the board, and he had then withdrawn the resignation after speaking with the mayor.
“We did not have a discussion about job performance,” McKenzie said. “I will be here as the fire chief as long as you’ll have me.”
Cockerham again recommended executive session, and the board eventually decided in a closed determination that they should stay in executive session for further discussion.
After emerging from the city administrator’s office, Lockley reported that no action was taken in the closed session, and no votes were taken after the board returned to open session.
