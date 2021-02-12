The City of McComb has two forthcoming legal disputes, according to officials who voted to have the board attorney represent the city in the matters after an almost two-hour executive session on Tuesday night.
Selectmen met behind closed doors to discuss three legal matters and three personnel matters.
The board voted unanimously to have attorney Angela Cockerham represent the city in two legal matters, one involving oil company Denbury Resources and the other involving Wells Fargo.
The board would not go into detail about the matters. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley declined to comment when asked for more information about the cases.
The city recently butted heads with Wells Fargo over a property that is in limbo due to a coronavirus-related forbearance on its foreclosure. City officials want the property rehabilitated or demolished, but representatives from the bank asked for 60 days to deal with the property’s forbearance. The board voted to give the bank 30 days to take action before the city takes matters into its own hands.
The board took no action during the executive session.
Lockley also would not say what the three personnel matters pertained to. City employees brought into the closed-door meeting included Public Works Director Alice Barnes and Human Resources Director Donjurea Davis.
The board was expected to meet in executive session Thursday afternoon to continue discussing personnel matters.
In other news, the board:
• Approved a $289,637 payment to Dickerson & Bowen Inc. for the street mill and overlay project.
• Recognized Rita Coghlan for her 15 years of service as a Public Works office manager.
• Approved a $6,669 payment to Cox Architecture for work on the Alpha Center renovation project.
• Authorized the city to submit a resolution asking lawmakers to extend its 3% hotel/motel tax. Selectman Donovan Hill asked Lockley to see if the city could levy a food and beverage tax as well.
• Approved a proclamation celebrating February as Black History Month.
• Reappointed Jason Van to the planning commission and appointed him to the architectural review committee. Selectmen also reappointed Ben Rowley to the architectural review committee and Matt Codding to the historic preservation commission. The positions have three-year terms.
• Approved travel for deputy clerks Rosezea Scott and Latoya Bates to attend the Mississippi Municipal League Summer Conference in Biloxi in July.
• Ratified the mayor and public works director’s signatures on a permit for C Spire to provide services to Centenary United Methodist Church.
• Approved a $600 reimbursement to firefighter Kimberly Dumas for her tuition for an emergency medical technician class.
• Accepted a $4,955 quote from Smith Heating & Colling for a new air conditioner at Fire Station No. 4.
• Renewed the city’s contract with Waste Management with no raise in fees.
• Agreed to advertise bids for the MLK gym project, with selectmen Ronnie Brock, Michael Cameron, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson and Shawn Williams voting in favor and Selectman Ted Tullos opposing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.