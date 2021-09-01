Even during storms, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center still has deal with a separate disaster in the form of the coroanvirus pandemic that is still surging through the state.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said there were 34 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital Tuesday. Of those, nine are on ventilators. One of the nine was vaccinated.
“Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization has increased over the past few days,” Richardson said. “We have more COVID-19 patients in our hospital today than at any time during the pandemic. The number of patients requiring mechanical ventilator is at an all-time high.
“Our hardworking frontline providers are working around the clock to provide great care. Please do your part in easing the burden on our hospital by getting a COVID vaccine today.”
On top of the stress of the pandemic, SMRMC also had Hurricane Ida to contend with. Richardson said the hospital received no damage, but is without power and using generators to keep ventilators operating.
“Last week we mobilized our hurricane incident command center to guide us through the challenges that came this past weekend,” he said. “We were fortunate not to sustain any major damage from the storm.
“There were several power outages, but fortunately our back up generators worked well to keep our mechanical ventilators working for our most critical COVID patients in the ICU.”
The state reported a significant bump in coronavirus cases over the weekend while Ida was taking aim at the coast. There were 7,971 cases over the weekend and an additional 82 deaths reported Monday. Tuesday saw 1,111 cases and 48 deaths.
Pike County’s population of totally vaccinated residents rose by a percentage point to 36%, which had been unmoved since Aug. 23.
Lawrence County rose by a point to 41%, Lincoln County rose by a point to 29%, Franklin County rose to 35%, Wilkinson County rose to 43% and Walthall county rose to 28%.
The state’s vaccination rates rose to 37.7% from 37.3% with 46.3% of the population taking its first dose. Alabama again overtook Mississippi, placing the state back to last place in vaccination rates.
