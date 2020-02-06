A two-vehicle wreck at the Pike-Walthall county line on Highway 98 killed two people on Wednesday night.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said state troopers responded to the crash just before 10 p.m.
A 2018 Kia Forte sedan driven by Yamin Polk, 36, of Magnolia, was apparently traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it collided head-on with an eastbound 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by Forrest Phillips, 60, of Hattiesburg, James said.
An ambulance arrived on scene and notified troopers of two unresponsive motorists still in their vehicles.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other passengers involved in the accident.
