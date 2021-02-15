The Mississippi Court of Appeals denied a Pike County woman’s appeal of the dismissal of her lawsuit against county for injuries sustained after wrecking on a washed-out road.
Melissa Smith was injured in a March 2016 wreck when she drove across a section of Magnolia-Holmesville Road that heavy rains washed out days earlier.
Smith sued the county in September 2016, claiming a lack of signs warning of the hazard made the county negligent.
The county admitted the presence of the hazard but claimed immunity under the Mississippi Total Claims Act’s weather exception and asked for a summary judgment.
Smith bucked back on the exemption, noting the conditions that created the washout had long passed.
Circuit Court Judge David Strong initially denied the county’s motion, but later granted it in 2019. Strong denied Smith’s motion to reconsider.
Smith’s appeals centered on two points. First, she claimed the weather was not the sole cause of the road’s condition, and the county’s failure to warn her made it negligent. She also claimed the weather exemption should not apply because the wash-out and wreck occurred after the storm.
The appeals court disagreed, noting that the while county was responsible for posting a warning, it was still exempt from liability due to weather.
“We agree with the circuit court that the accident was caused solely by the significant rain event. ... We do not hold that the county had no duty to warn of the washout,” Appeals Court Judge Anthony Lawrence wrote in the court’s split ruling, with judges Donna Barnes, Virginia Carlton, Jim Greenlee and Latrice Westbrooks concurring. “We hold that the county is immune to any breach of that duty because the washout ‘was caused solely by the effect of the weather on the use of streets and highways.’ ”
The court also disagreed with Smith’s argument that the wreck was too far removed from the weather event that caused it in order for the county to claim immunity.
“If the weather was the sole cause of the accident, then the weather immunity would apply,” Lawrence wrote.
Westbrooks concurred with the court but noted that the county presented testimony stating the road was barricaded, so Smith’s argument that she was not warned was moot.
Judges Jack Wilson, Deborah McDonald and Neil McCarty dissented.
“I agree with the majority that the rain ... was the sole cause of the washout. However, that does not necessarily mean that the rain was also the sole cause of Smith’s injury,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the county had ample time to warn drivers and did not, noting that he felt that it contributed to Smith’s injuries.
“If the county had failed to provide a warning for weeks or months before a wreck finally occurred, would we still say that the long-forgotten rain was the sole cause of the wreck,” he wrote. “Surely, at some point, we would recognize that the county’s failure to warn was at least a contributing factor.
“Smith presented evidence sufficient to create a genuine issue of fact as to whether the county’s alleged negligence was a contributing cause of her wreck. ... I would reverse the order granting summary judgment, and I respectfully dissent.”
