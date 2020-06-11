A small number of classes have returned to Southwest Mississippi Community College’s campus.
President Dr. Steve Bishop told trustees Tuesday night that while most classes in the June summer session remain online, four mostly science-related classes — including anatomy and physiology, microbiology and a nursing externship — are meeting at the college.
Students in the classes “have their temperatures checked every day before they’re allowed in,” Bishop said. “The classes are all centralized in one building so it’s easier to clean afterward.”
He said the college would continue to ramp up toward a possible full opening for the fall semester, with additional classes slated to meet on campus during the July session. Then, 14 classes are expected to meet on campus.
For athletics, Bishop said he expected word to come down from the National Junior College Athletic Association on July 19 about how schools can conduct their games and how long their seasons might be.
He said the association and its schools have been watching the actions of groups like the Southeastern Conference, of which Ole Miss and Mississippi State are members, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, an organization of small colleges similar to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
NAIA, he noted, has already cut the length of its football season to nine games, with a later start than normal.
In other business, the board:
• Hired Tracie Magee, an SMCC graduate with six years of clinical experience and work in geriatrics, as an instructor in the associate degree in nursing program.
• Approved removing a number of items from the school inventory, including eqipment being donated from the Workforce Training Center to North Pike’s Allied Health program.
• Approved a sole-source purchase of data collection software for $18,000, which is to be reimbursed.
• Approved Leggett and Platt to conduct audits of the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years for $32,980.
