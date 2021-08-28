Bob Hensarling, president of the McComb-Pike County Airport board of directors, said this week he believes there is confusion over the requests the board has made to its sponsoring authorities and owners — the McComb city board and the Pike County Board of Supervisors.
The board has made requests to the boards on three separate matters, which include its regular annual funding for operations and two special projects.
Hensarling and the rest of the airport board contend that, under the joint agreement under which the city and county fund airport operations, the city and county should make equal allocations to the airport.
In recent years, the county has contributed $20,000 a year to the airport, while the city has provided $10,400. City officials dispute the assertion that they must match the county’s allocation under the terms of the agreement.
Airport officials also say the increased costs of running and maintaining the airport demand larger allocations to cover those costs.
The special projects both involve providing matching funds to federal grants.
One of those projects is to build additional hangars at the airport, with $400,000 in federal funding passed through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
That grant requires a $400,000 match locally. The airport board asked the city and county to each approve borrowing $200,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority to make the match. The airport board would pay back the loans using the rent proceeds from the new hangars.
Repayment of the loans would take about $2,400 per month, while 80% occupancy of the hangars would bring in $2,800 in rent monthly. The remaining rent proceeds would be held in escrow to cover any future shortfall, as demanded by some city officials.
“There is a demand for more hangars, and several aircraft owners have expressed an interest, and some have paid deposits,” Hensarling said in a written statement. “It is projected that this hangar project would be a net no-cost to the city or the county, and at the end of the loan period, that hangars would be owned by the owners of the airport.”
He said the airport has checks for deposits from six prospective occupants, two of whom are from Louisiana, while the airport in Hammond, La., has 40 people on a waiting list for hangar space.
The terms of the grant demand that the project be completed by March 2023.
“To meet this schedule, it is important to begin design immediately,” Hensarling said.
The airport board is also in line for Federal Aviation Administration funding to upgrade the taxiway and associated lighting. The project could be from $1.7 million to $3.1 million, depending on how much FAA has available.
MDOT would pay 5% of the project cost, leaving 5% to be split evenly between the city and county. For the project estimates, the local shares would range from $42,500 to $77,500 each.
After the FAA reviews and ranks projects developed nationwide, the airport board would be notified of whether its request was funded, and how much could be awarded.
“At that time, the city, county and airport will decide if they can proceed,” Hensarling said.
