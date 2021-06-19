Local Juneteenth celebration sees momentum with new federal holiday

With Juneteenth official declared a federal holiday, Back History Gallery founder Hilda Casin, who has hosted Juneteenth celebrations for years, sees the action as a form of social growth in the nation, but wants the momentum to continue.
Casin has held Juneteenth celebrations at the gallery for the better part of two decades, and was proud to see it declared a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday.
“It think it is good because our young people in particular need to understand our history,” she said. “We are getting further and further away from the real history.”
June 19, known as Juneteenth, dates to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over and slaves were free.
Casin, 91, said the history of slavery and freedom are extremely important to the Black community, noting that Black people contributed greatly to the formation of the nation.
The Black History Gallery’s Juneteenth will be starting at noon today at the Martin Luther King Center.
“We have a great country, and we had some of everybody contributing,” she said. “Juneteenth shows us that somewhere along the line someone found it unacceptable to leave slaves in bondage. It was commendable that those men went to Texas to free those last slaves instead of leaving them. To recognize that people were mistreated, that is a big step four our country.
“Those servants contributed a lot this country, and they did a lot of the work nobody wanted to do. Who do built the Capitol? Where did that labor come from?”
Casin said Juneteenth is a celebration of community pride as well, noting that she wants to see younger people build their pride back up.
“Where is the pride? We had pride. I was born and raised in Burglund town, and we had that pride,” she said.
The establishment of Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday has come with some debate, including concerns by some who say it usurps Independence Day and others saying it promotes “identity politics.” A Montana lawmaker who was one of 14 officials voted against the bill, said he didn’t think the holiday was necessary because he believes everyone should be treated equally.
Casin said she believes those arguments miss the point.
“There are still people in this country that don’t want to recognize that freedom,” she said. “My question to those people is, ‘What are you contributing to your community? Have you made any attempts to help and better the community?’ ”
Casin also noted that Juneteenth is not meant to replace July 4, segregate or subtract from anything. She said it is an additional holiday and it is good to celebrate both the day of the nation’s independence and the freedom of slaves in the country.
One thing Casin does at every Juneteenth celebration is light a candle for her community’s ancestors. She said she couldn’t survive what her ancestors lived through on a daily basis.
There has been a steady growth in awareness for the holiday that culminated in its announcement as a federal holiday, but there is much more work to be done, she said.
Casin noted that the pandemic squashed last year’s celebration, but she was happy to see others in the community step up and keep the tradition going.
“There has been a steady growth in recognition, it was good last year to see other people pick it up when we had to cancel,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.