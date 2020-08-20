More than the presidency of the United States is on the line in the Nov. 3 general election. Races for a county supervisor’s position, several school board seats and all county election commission spots will be on the ballot, as will initiatives to legalize the sale of alcohol in Walthall County.
Meanwhile, a special election will be held Sept. 22 for Mississippi State Senate District 39.
The qualifying period is open until Sept. 4 for school trustees and supervisor. The election commission and Senate deadlines are past.
In the Senate race, nine candidates are vying to replace Sally Doty, who resigned to become executive director of the state’s public utilities staff.
Candidates are Jason Barrett, Beth Brown, Cindy S. Bryan, Mike Campbell, Josh Davis, Ben Johnson, Michael Smith, Prentiss Smith and Bill Sones, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
A runoff will be held for the top two vote-getters if no one gets over 50%.
In Pike County, the Nov. 3 ballot will include North Pike school board Districts 1 and 5, South Pike District 5 and the McComb school board seat outside city limits.
North Pike District 1 features a special election to fill the post of Kevin Matthew, who resigned in March. The position is currently held by Chris Richardson.
No one had filed to run as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pike County Circuit Clerk’s office.
In North Pike District 5, incumbent Jamie Jackson is the only candidate to file qualifying papers so far. Prospective candidates must obtain at least 50 signatures from qualified electors of the district.
The South Pike District 5 race will fill the seat of Sam Hall, who was elected to the Pike County Board of Supervisors last year, leaving his school board seat vacant. No one has filed papers to run.
The McComb school board race will replace Lorraine Gayden, who is not seeking re-election. Candidates so far are Angela Bates and Julius M. Nash.
The qualifying period for election commissioners ended June 5. All incumbents are unopposed except Trudy Berger in District 4, who faces Julie Etheridge.
Other commissioners are Audrey Jenkins in District 1, Jennifer Gatlin-Barnes in District 2, Danny Creel in District 3 and Stacee Ott in District 5.
In Walthall County, races will be held for District 5 supervisor and Districts 4 and 5 school board, as well an initiative to legalize the sale of liquor.
The supervisor’s special election will replace the late Clinnell Brown. Pop Carr is serving as interim.
Candidates so far are Lloyd C. Bullock, Larry Q. Bridges, Jermaine Pittman, Billy Bridges and Donnie Smith, according to the circuit clerk.
A special election will be held on District 4 school board to replace the late Eldridge Boyd. So far only Jerry Lane Holmes has filed to run.
No one has filed to run in the District 5 school board regular election. Jeffre Conerly is the incumbent.
All five election commissioners are unopposed: Beth Cowart in District 1, Ricky Dowell in District 2, William Ratliff in District 3, Christy Alford Planche in District 4 and Paulette Hammond Jackson in District 5.
Walthall County voters will also have the opportunity to legalize the sale of liquor in the currently dry county. Beer and light wine sales may also be on the ballot if enough signatures are certified.
In Amite County, James Copeland filed to seek re-election for the District 5 school board seat. No one else has filed to run.
All five election commissioners are unopposed: Annette Wicker in District 1, Virgia Bradley in District 2, Cynthia Whittington Slay in District 3, Jeanne Williams in District 4 and Frank Noto in District 5.
