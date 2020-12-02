Summit Express offers Christmas cheer

State pride and Christmas cheer greet those walking in the door to Summit Express Pharmacy this year.
Standing at the entrance is the most popular of the pharmacy’s themed Christmas trees, the Mississippi tree, decked with Mississippi license plates cut into the state’s shape and ornaments bearing local ZIP codes.
“I don’t think you’re going to find a tree like this anywhere else in Pike County,” said Summit Express over-the-counter manager and gift buyer Debbie Coghlan.
The pharmacy’s lineup of themed Christmas trees also includes a cardinal tree, a red truck tree and a religious scenes tree. The ornaments are for sale and highly customizable, as is much of the store’s unique merchandise.
There are even a few Louisiana-themed decorations hanging on the Mississippi tree to accommodate the out-of-state shoppers.
“They come from all over,” said marketing director Kimberly Wooley.
Coghlan knows many of her neighbors in Bogue Chitto and Ruth frequent Summit Express’ gift shop, which she said is large for a pharmacy of its size.
In the two and a half years since it opened, Summit Express Pharmacy’s staff has sought to personalize not only their gifts, but their clients’ gift shopping experience.
Wooley said it’s not uncommon for people who are picking up a prescription in the drive-thru to notice gifts on the shelves and ask to have them brought over for a closer look and possible purchase.
Coghlan even encourages patrons to follow the store’s Facebook page where she frequently posts product pictures.
“If they’ll call and ask for me or Kimberly, we’ll go pull it, and they can pick it up in the drive-thru,” Coghlan said.
Some of their most popular sellers include birdhouses made in North Carolina, stocking-stuffer-sized makeup removal towels, the new “Embrace Your Story” line of Farmhouse Candles, Southern-themed t-shirts and caps, and all-natural bath products.
Another unique fixture, the “scrunchie bar” is covered with a variety of colorful scrunchies.
Summit Express stocks religious books and decorations as well.
“Your bigger places like CVS don’t normally carry things like that,” Wooley said.
Then, of course, there’s the popular homemade fudge, available in a variety of flavors and with daily specials.
New to the pharmacy side of things at Summit Express is the wellness pack, a months’ supply of a variety of immune-boosting vitamins.
Besides the drive-thru, Summit Express offers curbside pickup and vaccinations for those uncomfortable coming inside.
“Summit has been very gracious to us and welcomed us with open arms,” Wooley said.
“Summit has loved it. It’s so convenient,” Coghlan said.
