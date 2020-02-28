The Rotary Club of McComb is leaping forward into 2020 with the announcement of this year’s annual radio auction, which will take place on Feb. 29. The auction will feature items donated from local businesses around Pike County.
Vocational service and public relations officer Fern Crossley, who is a host and producer at WAZA-AM, said she wants more people to get involved in the community, and she also said the auction is a great way to do so.
“It is about community. It is really important — the community, and they feel like they are getting a good deal and a quality product, and then the people that make the donations really see the importance of Rotary,” she said.
Auction chair and Rotary member Jim Hedges said the auction starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m., and those interested can tune into K106-FM to listen to the auction live.
To bid on an item, call (601) 684-6411, which connects to the downtown branch of Trustmark National Bank, one of the Rotary Club’s core partners.
For a complete list of items up for auction see pages 8 and 9 of today’s newspaper.
Hedges said each Rotary member had a list of businesses they must contact to acquire items for the auction.
Crossley said she is donating a painting from her late husband Charles Crossley, who was a well-known mixed-media artist from McComb who died in 2012.
“I'll be donating a picture from my husband's work, and I'll have to go to some other businesses just like all of the other Rotarians to get donations so people can bid on them,” Crossley said. “It is a great opportunity, and plus, it does good work.”
Hedges said the auction's proceeds go to a plethora of programs, support and events that they put on such as the McComb Railroad Depot Museum, an adult literacy program, the lending library for Pike County jail inmates, St. Andrew's Mission and scholarships at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
He also said the fundraiser is just an incentive for companies to give back to the community yearly while getting great advertising.
“(Businesses) also have the chance to demonstrate their commitment to the area by making these donations of goods and services,” Hedges said.
Hedges said the auction is not only a good opportunity for business owners, but buyers also have the opportunity to get these goods and services at a fair discount.
“Of course, buyers have a rare chance to bid on these items — sometimes getting a great deal as they buy local,” Hodges said.
Crossley said she is extremely excited for this year's auction, not only because she is donating one of her husband's artworks but also because of the new addition of electronic bid tallying. She said before this, Rotarians had to keep track of the bids using only a whiteboard, and she also sees the upgrade as a beginning to much more.
“Because of the technology and going into the next stage, I think it is going to be such a great opportunity, and more ideas will come, and we can use more technology,” she said. “I could see us video recording and putting it on Facebook Live, and live streaming it. That would be so cool.”
