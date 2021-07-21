A relative of a resident at a McComb assisted living center said COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the facility, although state data on all nursing home outbreaks appears to be two weeks old.
Meanwhile, state health officials reported the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus’ highly contagious delta variant in Pike County on Tuesday.
The relative said there had been a rash of coronavirus cases recently spreading throughout The Claiborne assisted living center in McComb, infecting residents and employees alike. A woman who answered the phone at the center also said there were cases but didn’t have exact numbers and declined to identify herself.
Messages left with the facility’s executive director weren’t returned Tuesday afternoon. The Claiborne’s corporate office did not respond to a message Tuesday afternoon.
State health data on nursing home outbreaks is not current. The most recent reports of outbreaks were for the week ending July 4.
Since then infections brought on by the delta variant have risen exponentially across the state, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he feared another wave of the pandemic was already here.
According to the most recent data on nursing home outbreaks, Camellia Estate, McComb Nursing and Rehab and Courtyard Nursing and Rehab all had experienced outbreaks of the virus, but none had yet been reported The Claiborne. And the most recent outbreaks reported in McComb facilities was in October.
According to state data, Courtyard, a 145-bed facility, has had the most cases, at 66, and the most resident deaths, 13. McComb Nursing & Rehab, which has 140 beds, has had 32 cases and five deaths, and Camellia Estates, with 30 beds, has had 14 confirmed cases and seven deaths.
On Tuesday state health officials updated the number of variant cases in Mississippi counties.
Pike County has three confirmed cases of the delta variant. Lincoln, Lawrence and Walthall counties also had one confirmed case of the new variant each.
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Dobbs said the recent rise in cases in the state are due to a host of factors.
“It does seem to be a confluence of multiple events,” he said, naming low vaccination rates, the contagiousness of the delta variant and summer holidays and activities. “It is a perfect storm for increased cases.”
There are 13 hospitals in the state with no intensive care unit beds available. Southwest Regional Medical Center has seven of its 24 ICU beds available as of Monday with two COVID patients in the ICU.
“We are getting to a point where we have to fly patients from the delta to the Pine Belt,” Dobbs said.
State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Edney said he hopes the state does not get to the level of stress it was at earlier in the year.
“Most people don’t realize that second week of January how close we were from the hospital system breaking under the stress,” he said. “Now we are dealing with a variant of COVID that is twice as contagious as we were dealing with before. We just don’t need to go through this again.”
Edney said the state has “an exit ramp” — if people get the coronavirus vaccine.
