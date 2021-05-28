An outbreak of the South African variant of COVID-19 has infected Mississippi nursing home residents who were fully vaccinated against the virus, state health officials said Thursday.
Health officials said outbreaks at nursing homes in Forrest and Covington counties account for 10 new cases of the South African strain of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases from that variant to 12.
The nursing homes experiencing the outbreaks are Bedford Care-Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County, just to the north.
State health officials said many of those who became infected had minor to no symptoms of the virus. However, two of those patients required hospitalization and one died, health officials said.
“Although one death is extremely unfortunate, the fact that most of these cases have had minimal to no symptoms in highly vulnerable individuals is extremely encouraging,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “The vaccines currently available provide excellent protection against severe disease. While these illnesses are caused by variant strains, the outcomes of all these cases would likely be much more severe if they were not vaccinated.”
Five variants of COVID-19 have been identified in Mississippi. The UK variant is by far the most infectious in the state, accounting for 488 of the state’s confirmed 554 cases caused by variants. The UK variant is the only one that has been detected in Southwest Mississippi.
The South African variant has been confirmed in just 12 cases, while two variants from California — B.1.427 and B.1.429 — account for 15 and 28 cases, respectively.
A Japanese variant has been confirmed in 11 cases. An Indian variant has been confirmed in three cases in Claiborne, Smith and Hinds counties and two of those have been traced back to people who had traveled to India and Nepal, health officials said.
Officials said it’s likely more cases of the variants and so-called breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated people become infected will continue to be detected, but they stressed that vaccinations are the best way to prevent infections, expecially in long-term care settings. Mississippi has confirmed 254 breakthrough cases.
“It’s vitally important that all healthcare and long-term care facility staff get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Byers. “We need to protect our most vulnerable populations.”
Just 28% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. That’s the lowest vaccination rate in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.