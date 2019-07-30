In an uplifting turn of events, the Citizens Banks executive who was wounded in a shooting in Tylertown last month has been released from the hospital and is reportedly back at work.
Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland confirmed that Chad Parish had recovered and had been released from the hospital to his home.
A county official familiar with the situation said it was his understanding that Parish had returned to work last week. Bank officials declined comment.
Chad Loup, of Mount Hermon, La., allegedly shot Parish, of Tylertown, in the face on July 3 in the parking lot behind the bank as Parish arrived to work around 11:30 that morning.
At the scene of the crime, Breland confirmed that the incident was not related to a bank robbery, but that no motive had been uncovered. Investigators still will not say whether or not they have discovered a motive.
Loup had been lying in wait at the parking lot for Parish to arrive. When Parish arrived, Loup exited a green Nissan pickup truck and allegedly shot Parish. Parish was standing next to a vehicle across the parking lot when he was wounded.
Loup then turned the weapon, a semi-automatic shotgun, on himself. Loup, a taxidermist, was pronounced dead at the scene after taking his own life.
Parish was airlifted from the scene to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
As of the following weekend, Parish was confirmed to be in the ICU at Forrest General Hospital by bank manager Mary Jenkinson. Although in the ICU, he was reportedly in stable condition.
