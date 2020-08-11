Services Wed. for Rev. Bob Lynch

A pastor known for a loving heart and hard-working hands will be remembered 10 a.m. Wednesday in a graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery.
The Rev. Bobby “Bob” Gene Lynch, 88, of McComb, passed away Aug. 9, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Dr. David Millican and Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate at the service, handled by Hartman-Jones Funeral.
Lynch was longtime pastor at Central Baptist Church in McComb, among many other churches in his lengthy career.
“I’ve known him 57 years,” said Dr. Millican, former pastor of South McComb Baptist Church. “We were neighboring pastors to begin with and we lived on the same street and our kids went to school together. Bob and I worked together in this (Pike Baptist) association throughout the years.”
Lynch pastored Central for many years, moved away, then returned to Central.
“He’s one of the few preachers I have ever known that could pastor the same church twice — successfully,” Millican said.
“He was a loving pastor. He got deeply involved with most of his people, especially with someone who was sick, He’d get very emotionally involved with them. He’d pray with sick people every day.”
Lynch was also a skilled woodworker and an all-around handyman. Millican admits he envied those skills.
“I have seen him crawl up under an old couple’s house with the weather about 30 degrees and their pipes frozen, crawl up under there and repair their pipes, come out, get dressed and go preach a funeral,” Millican said. “He was a very talented man.”
Central Baptist deacon James Andrews had a lot of experience with Rev. Lynch.
“That was a good man,” Andrews said.
“He was the type person that he went out and he helped the community.”
Rev. Lynch used his woodworking as a ministry as well, Andrews said.
“He had a woodworking shop beside his parsonage. Every year at Christmas when we’d have the deacons’ Christmas party, he’d hand-make the women something like a wooden angel or a wooden cross,” Andrews said.
“He was always joking and carrying on, always in a good mood. He loved to tell a lot of jokes.”
Among Rev. Lynch’s projects was introducing Jewish traditions to his Baptist congregations. He went to Israel three times, baptized people in the Jordan River and was close friends with an Orthodox Jew. Lynch would teach church members how to hold a Passover meal at church.
“He had a great knowledge of the Bible,” Andrews said. “He was one of the most knowledgeable men I knew about the Bible.”
Rev. Lynch was noted for a welcoming spirit no matter whom he encountered.
“I never heard him judge anybody — never, never, never had a bad word to say about anybody,” Andrews said.
Rev. Lynch didn’t let age and declining health keep him from serving others, either.
“When he got in bad health, it got to where most the time where he went to a funeral, I’d hold him as he went to the funeral home,” Andrews said. “Even when he got so bad that he couldn’t hardly go, I’d escort him from the car down to the gravesite and back.”
Andrews’ wife Judy knew Rev. Lynch from the time she started going to Central Baptist in the second grade.
“He was a wonderful person and a great pastor,” she said. “He was always helping people out at the church and he was always around the church working.
“He was a great Christian man.”
Bob was born in East St. Louis, Ill., on Nov. 20, 1931, to the late Nathan Claude Lynch and Annie Hughes Lynch.
Bob was a Southern Baptist minister for over 65 years and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Chaplain First Lieutenant. He enjoyed carpentry work and would make a gift for each deacon’s wives in the churches he pastored. He enjoyed preaching and bringing troubled churches back into fellowship. He was a servant first and always included the plan of salvation in sermons: “For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God.’’ Romans 8:14. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was a chairman of United Givers in McComb, a chairman of McComb Ministers Association, a member of the Committees of the Mississippi Baptist State Convention, a member of the Florida State Board of Missions from 1978 to 1980, the president of the Clewiston Rotary International Club and a member of McComb Civitan Club.
His honors include an Honorary Doctorate of Sacred Theology, a commissioned Mississippi Colonel, a commissioned Kentucky Colonel in 1970-1973, a Clewiston Jaycees Outstanding Young Religious Leader award for 1979-1980, a McComb Lions Club Program of the Year for 2004-2005 and a McComb Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award in 2009.
Bob earned a bachelor’s degree in history at Howard Payne College and a master’s degree in theology at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
He served at many churches including: one year as his first pastorate at Topeka Baptist Church, three years as Director of Missions in Panola County, Sardis, nine years at Central Baptist Church in McComb, two years at First Baptist Church in Morganfield, Ky., five years at First Baptist Church in Drew, five years at First Baptist Church in Clewiston and another 16 years at Central Baptist Church in McComb.
He retired in 1995 and served six Baptist churches as interims in Pike and Lincoln counties: Arlington, Montgomery, Navilla, Bluff Springs and Progress.
He was a Camp Sunshine pastor for 12 years and did missionary work in Africa, Brazil, Trinidad and Jamaica. He also led three tours to the Holy Land.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard Lynch; a twin sister, Betty Jane Lynch Gomez; and one brother-in-law, Arnold Gomez.
He is survived by his wife of 64 happy years, Nancy Rodgers Lynch of McComb; one son, Mark Hughes Lynch (Amy) of Memphis; one daughter, Nancy Anne Lynch Crosby (Tommy) of Cordova, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Kimberly Lynch, Allison Lynch, Michael Lynch, the Rev. Alex Crosby (Lenzie) and Christy Clayton (Rev. John Andrew); two great-grandchildren, Levi Clayton and Mildred Crosby; and nieces and nephews, Chris Lynch (Tamara), Susan Lynch, Patrick Lynch (Pattie), Betty Jane Regenold (Rick), Steve Gomez (Charlotte) and Michael Gomez (Susie).
Pallbearers will be Thomas Crosby, the Rev. Alex Crosby, Mark Lynch, Michael Lynch, the Rev. John Andrew Clayton and Steve Gomez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Sharp, Paul Deer, Jessie Jones, Gene Jones, James Earl White, Delton Moak, Gene Knippers, Larry Sasser and Shane Smith.
In lieu of flowers please send your donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Hospice Compassus 140 N. Fifth St. B, McComb, MS 39648 or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice Compassus for their compassion and care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions please social distance and wear a mask at the graveside service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.