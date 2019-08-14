LIBERTY — An Amite County supervisor who lost by one vote in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary election has filed notice of intent to examine voter boxes, according to Circuit Clerk Debbie Kirkland.
In the Democratic primary, District 5 Supervisor Rickie Williams Jr. had led Tony Patterson 347 to 344 votes before affidavit ballots were counted, but wound up losing 350 to 349 when final results were in.
Williams is scheduled to examine the boxes 9 a.m. Friday. If he finds irregularities, he can file a petition with the Democratic Executive Committee, Kirkland said.
The winner will face former supervisor Max Lawson, who’s running as an independent, in the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.